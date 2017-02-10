St Valentine lands at Achimota Mall

The Achimota Mall in Accra has started a campaign dubbed ‘Lucky-in-Love’ to reward couples who shop at the mall during this Valentine season of love.

Throughout this month, the mall is giving away a variety of instant prizes such as branded items, shopping vouchers, electronic gadgets and others to lucky couples who visit and shop to the tune of GH¢100.

The thrill in the campaign is that, before the shopping couples take away their Valentine gifts, they are literally required to prove and demonstrate love for each other by participating in the ‘Lucky-in-Love’ fun game.

The couple are ushered into a gift booth, all dressed up in Valentine deco and insignia, with five comfortable chairs - three of which carry different sizes of wrapped gift items. The man is blindfolded and his partner gets to pick a gift of her choice and sits in the chair that had the gift.

The excitement, and perhaps the test of love, comes when the man, with his blindfolds on, is required to track his way in a two-metre walk to his partner. The couple take away the gift if the man makes it to his partner as she sits waiting in one of the five chairs.

“It is our intention to maintain the tempo of love, affection and giving from now till the end of February,” Mr Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at the mall stated.

He said during the Valentine week itself, Achimota Mall would pump up the fun atmosphere for patrons and visitors with scores of mascots and pretty ladies who would go round to hand out roses and chocolates to couples.

The Achimota Mall at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School, serves as the main one-stop shopping facility for adjoining communities such as Achimota, Tesano, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Kwabenya, Ashongman Estates and Ofankor.