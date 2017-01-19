Roverman Production scouts for new talents

After years of elevating Ghanaian theatre to a great height, Roverman Production is offering an opportunity for interested persons with specialised skills to join its team.

Ghana’s leading theatre production group is searching for persons who can sing, play any musical instrument and desire to be part of the team in its annual audition.

Also, celebrated playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, will be organising a theatre workshop for all theatre lovers and for the many who are fascinated by the development of theatre in Ghana.

The annual audition and the workshop will be held tomorrow, January 20, 2017 at the Roverman Dream house in Osu, Accra.

As a theatre production outfit, Roverman has committed itself in bringing Ghanaians quality, fun, family live theatre productions in Accra and other regional capitals on a quarterly basis.

These challenging and witty plays have been the source of entertainment for many families across the country and reach an audience of over 38,000 patrons a year.

Some of the plays from Roverman are Women on Fire, Dear God Comma, Rejected, Sankofa, Bananas and Groundnuts and Puppeteers.