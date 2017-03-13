In an interview with Showbiz last Friday, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Creative Director of Nineteen57 and brainchild of Rhythms on Da Runway said the long break was as a result of corporate organisations inability to support the event, “lack of sponsorship has been the major challenge and that is why we have been unable to bring Ghanaians the event,” he said.

It’s been off for the past four years and this year, Rhythms on Da Runway bounces back in grand style at the Banquet Hall of State House come April 1, 2017.

According to KOD, this year’s event is part of the Ghana @ 60 celebrations and will be a night of fashion and music as has been with previous editions, “this year’s promises to be very exciting as we are bringing on board fashion designers from other African countries like Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Kenya and South Africa,” he said.

“Though we are celebrating Ghana, we thought it wise to bring other African countries on board because our first president, Kwame Nkrumah said that the independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked with the total liberation of Africa so the whole idea is to celebrate Africa as a whole,” KOD explained.

Expected to thrill patrons with their designs on the night are Ophelia Crossland, Bon Collection, Naroc, Palse, Abrantee the Gentleman, Nineteen57, Velma’s accessories among others.

Billed to provide great music are Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Akwaboah, Efya, Wulomei, Manifest and for the first time in five years, Praye and Wutah will perform as a group, according to KOD.

“We will have celebrity models as well as guest presenters like Hon. Fritz Baffoe, Abeiku Santana, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo and Paul Adom Otchere, Nathaniel Attoh and DStv’s Vimbai will host the event,” were the words of KOD.

“It is undoubtedly going to be Ghana’s biggest night of Fashion and Music and with all these people coming together on one stage, one can expect nothing but total fun and excitement,” he said.