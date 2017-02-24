‘Praising The Lord Plus One’ goes to FESPACO

‘Praising The Lord Plus One,’ a movie by well-known Ghanaian film director, Kwaw Ansah, is in contention for a prize in the feature film category at this year’s Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) in Burkina Faso.

The movie deals with the issue of false prophets and the ways they employ to dupe unsuspecting believers.

Actors in the film include Ekow Smith-Asante, Ama K. Abebrese, Albert Jackson Davis, Anima Misa Amoah, Eddie Nartey and Adjetey ‘Pusher’ Anang.

Others are Fred Amugi, Dzifa Glikpoe, Martin Owusu, Vivienne Achor, Nii Addokwei Moffat and Akosua Agyapong.

The film is about a crafty Prophet Gabriel (Ekow Smith-Asante) who swindles people with supposed messages from God about their lives.

It is clear his actions are driven by greed and lust as he persuades folks for money and even rapes a married woman.

FESPACO is the biggest regular cultural event in Africa. For a week every two years, the city of Ouagadougou is flooded with people and screens around the Burkinabe capital show scores of films from Africa and the African Diaspora. This year’s festival is from February 25 to March 4.

Mr Ansah’s films such as ‘Love Brewed In The African Pot’, ‘Heritage Africa’ and ‘Crossroads of Trade, Crossroads of People’ won key prizes at previous FESPACO events, and the veteran director hoped ‘Praising The Lord Plus One’ would follow the pattern.

Three of the actors in the film - Ama K. Abebrese, Adjetey Anang and Ekow Smith-Asante - and Kwaw Ansah will be in Ouagadougou for the festival.