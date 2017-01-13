‘Ol skuul’ ways at Onaapo village

When a group of urbane friends in the corporate world thought of celebrating Christmas Eve in a novel way, the idea that kicked up inside their heads was to relive ‘the good old days’ they knew, with a sprinkling of present-time creativity.

The group calls itself the LXG Social Group and it organised a party at the Accra Luxury Lodge, Adringanor dubbed the LXG Onaapo Village Jamboree to remind themselves of the days of communal living where the spirit of togetherness reigned supreme.

A member of the group said the 20l6 elections brought up the ‘Onaapo’ word which trended and resonated well with the general public. So as a creative group, they decided to cash in on the euphoria, hence the name for the event.

“The general concept was to tell Ghanaians and the rest of the world via social media that we have interesting dishes, folk songs, tales, costumes and artefacts which when creatively put together, can inspire something positive in all of us,” said Mr Abednego Pabifio, the group’s leader who is also Events Manager at Barclays Bank of Ghana.

So they met on a moonlit night and ate collectively, listened to old tales that educated them of their true identity, wore traditional clothes and drank local drinks.

They also ate local food and dessert in traditional crockery, played traditional games such as pilolo, oware and antoetwere and slept in palm frond houses till sun rise.

For music, there was a cultural troupe, live band and deejay selection of old highlife tunes.

The décor for the event included bamboo thatched canopies, clay pots, kerosene lanterns, adinkra fabric, straw hats and fishing nets.

“There were challenges, especially in acquiring the logistics to set up the village and finding the ideal location was also a bit tough but we managed to pull off something totally engrossing,” said Mr Pabifio.

He pointed out that turnout was impressive, their expectations were met and likes on social media has been encouraging.

According to him, the Village Jamboree idea would be an annual event with variations, to educate and entertain themselves as well as the general public.