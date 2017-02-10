Ohene Agyeman takes ‘Bra’ to Mankesim

Music lovers at Mankesim and surrounding towns in the Central Region can look forward to a delightful Valentine event when singer Ohene Agyeman, also known as Jah Glory continues with the nationwide launch of his ‘Bra’ album on February 14 at the Manna Heights Hotel.

Shows to promote the album have already taken Ohene to Bolgatanga, Cape Coast and Koforidua. He will be backed at the latest programme by the Manna Mega Band.

A lively and versatile professional performer,Ohene has performed with many bands including the Magnificent 2 of the Second Battalion of Infantry, Sappers, Fish Band, Megastar, Western Diamonds, Oguaaman Band among others.

His biggest influences include Pat Thomas, Paapa Yankson and Kojo Antwi but he also has his own captivating style.

“I realised over time that the best way to progress is to sing like Ohene. I admire many singers from here and elsewhere but now, I sound like myself,” said the singer who wrote all the seven songs on the ‘Bra’ album.

The Mankesim launch is supported by Joy Industries Limited and Manna Heights Hotel.