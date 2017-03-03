Kumasi welcomes Samini, Amakye Dede

It will be a night to enjoy great highlife tunes in commemoration of this year’s Independence celebration when Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi take to the stage to delight audience at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Sunday, March 5.

Apart from the two Highlife greats who are expected to define the music of Ghanaian roots, Dancehall artiste, Samini is on board to enthrall the teeming youth who are expected to be at the venue.

With songs such as Iron Boy, Akoko Bebon, Akwadaa Wesoa and Odo Da Babi, Amakye Dede continues to be a great crowd puller with his music which has endeared him to many. With a “home support” from a region where he hails from, the “Serious” Man will be in charge on the night.

It’s not surprising that he’s known as the ‘music man’ because for over two decades, Kojo Antwi has shown his competence with his music. With songs from his repertoire such as Kakayi, Medofo Pa, Dadie Anoma, Adiepena, Mr Music Man, Adinkra and Odasani, the music “Maestro” as he has come to be known, will definitely give the audience a performance to relish on for long.

The concert, which is an initiative of Club Beer Ghana, is designed to project the culture of Ghana which upholds the spirit of the celebration of the 60th birthday of Ghana which falls on Monday, March 6.

As one of the young artistes performing on the night, Samini told Showbiz he’s feverishly preparing to put up a good show on the night.

“It’s a privilege to perform alongside two greats like Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi and that obviously raises the marking scheme for any young artiste. To match up to the task, I’m rehearsing hard to give off my best on the day”, said Samini, who has songs such as Bubble It, Carry Go, Ride or Die, Girls Everywhere, Party Away and Linda.