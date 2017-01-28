Joss Stone, Wiyaala in concert

English singer, songwriter, Joss Stone will be the main act at a concert on Monday, January 30, at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra.

Dubbed An Intimate Acoustic Evening With Joss Stone, the 8.00pm event will also feature the ever-exciting Wiyaala, master flutist, Dela Botri and the Hewale Sounds.

Joss Stone caught worldwide attention in late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions. Since then, she has earned numerous accolades, including two Brit Awards and one Grammy Award out of five nominations.

“Music is necessary for me; it feeds my soul, the same way water feeds a flower. I like music and I’m not particularly obsessed with one style over any other. I just like listening to it and then becoming a part of it,” says the 29-year-old Stone who has also collaborated with several musical giants including reggae acts, Damien Marley and Dennis Bovell.

According to her, reggae is just one element of her musical journey that has seen her blossom into an artiste of style and substance over the years.

Her 2015 album, Water For Your Soul has been described in various circles as a collection that “pulses with the liquid groove of reggae, shimmers with the exotic sounds of world music and delivers the emotional belt of R & B.”

She has promised to play songs from that album at the +233 concert.

“I urge everyone to come and be delighted by Joss Stone and the other acts on the programme,” said Nana Nyarko Ackah-Yensu, a member of the +233 management.