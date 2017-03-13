The Association of Students of English, Legon and Values For Life will this evening host a special event dubbed, “Awoonor Wavelet” to celebrate the works of Prof. Kofi Awoonor and his contribution to the literary world.

The maiden edition of the poetry event which will be held annually comes off today, March 13, at the English Department of the University of Ghana this evening. The day also happens to be the the astute poet’s birthday and he would have been 82 years old.

The evening will feature poetry readings and performances spiced with music and dance, an interactive session about him with regards to what he dreamt of the Ghanaian creative community, discussion of some of his poetry works and brief tributes for him.

Awoonor Wavelet will host readings and performances by Prof. Kofi Anyidoho, Prof. Lade Wosornu, Dr. Mawuli Adzei, Dr. Anderson among others.

That won’t be all, some young poets including Oswald Okaitei, Chieff Moomen, Adjei Agyei Baah, Afia Nyamekye, Edzordzi among many others will also take their turn to perform.

Awoonor Wavelet is generally designed to promote Prof. Kofi Awoonor’s dream for the creative arts industry in Ghana which was cut short when he was killed by the Al-Shabab terrorist group during the Westgate Mall crisis in Nairobi, Kenya on September 21.

The late Professor was due to deliver a lecture at Africa’s biggest literary festival, Storymoja, in Kenya in 2013 when he met his untimely death.

Sponsors for this event are Insight Newspaper, Pan-African TV, Play House.kom, Kasapa FM, News Ghana, Myghanalinks and GBC 24.