Although Gilbert’s girlfriend is with another man, he explains on Kyekyekule that he is willing to take her back if she changes her mind to be with him again.

The ego of most men would not allow them to forgive their girlfriends and even ask them to come back after they (girlfriends) have cheated on them but Afro pop artiste, Gilbert De Souza, does that on his latest, Kyekyekule recorded by himself.

On the song, Gilbert narrates his difficult times with his girl and says and he is not ready to lose her because of the sacrifices he has made for her.

He goes on to say that he is so fond of his girlfriend that he dreams about her all the time adding that he cannot imagine her in the arms of another man.

Gilbert did a wonderful job on the track with a simple beat and nice chorus. His unique voice will help him to sustain the interest of any listener.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, Gilbert who has done collaborations with rapper, Kobby Symple, and Tony Tetuila from Nigeria said he got the storyline from a friend who went through a similar situation.

According to Gilbert, who is currently in the U.S, he intends to come down to Ghana to push his song which has started making waves in Takoradi and Cape Coast.

Although an Afrobeat artiste, Gilbert said he is looking forward to work with musicians such as Kwabena Kwabena, Bisa Kdei and Amakye Dede.

Gilbert, a former member of the music group, Ahenfie, released his debut album, Love Blues six years ago.

He told Showbiz he took a long break from the music scene to attend to his ailing father but he’s back for “real business”.