Organisers of Ghana DJ Awards have set Friday, March 24, 2017 as the date for the launch of this year’s edition under the theme ‘United By Music’.

Set to hold at MJ Grand Hotel in Accra, the launch will officially unveil the nominees for this year’s awards and brief the media about the line-up of activities prior to the main night.

Ghana DJ Awards seeks to celebrate dedicated and hardworking Disc Jockeys who promote the country’s values through music and non-Ghanaian DJs who promote Ghanaian music locally and internationally.

According to Merqury Quaye founder and CEO of the awards scheme, in all, there will be awards in 33 categories which include newly added ones— Regional Best DJ of the Year, DJ’s Track of the Year and an honorary award as well.

To draw attention to this year’s event, the organisers have instituted the “Pub Invasion” which sees DJs play at some selected pubs in the regional capitals.

Merqury told Showbiz the Pub Invasion has already been held in over 20 pubs across the country. The tour train, he said, is expected to make stops at 10 other pubs before the official launch.

This year’s awards scheme kicked off in January when organisers called for entries for nominations. The Ghana DJ Awards has gradually grown to become the country’s yardstick to promote and honour DJs since 2012.

It has been designed to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating radio, mobile and club DJs isc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.

“Everywhere you go, there are DJs feeding a lot of people with good music on radio, at parties, special events among others and this scheme seek to highlight and recognise them,”Merqury Republic said.

Last year, DJ Black of Joy FM won the Best DJ of the Year awards making him winner four years in a row.