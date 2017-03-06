From Gold Coast to Ghana premieres in Accra

The premiere, which was done in collaboration with the Ghana @ 60 celebrations was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff Mrs Frema Opare, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament as well as Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

A documentary entitled, From Gold Coast to Ghana, a glorious history of self-determination’ was premiered last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The documentary, which tells the story of Ghana’s liberation struggle from the bond of March 6, 1844 was directed by Paul Adom Otchere, a political journalist with almost two decades experience in radio and television broadcasting. He produces and presents Good Evening Ghana on Metro Television.

From Gold Coast to Ghana presents a narrative of the most important work that had been achieved towards self-determination from the early resistance to the 1868 poll tax, the much more pronounced resistance to that land bill of 1897 that created the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society and the first nationalist hero in John Mensah Sarbah.

It also addresses the activities of the West African National Congress and its leader Casely Hayford.

The story then focuses on the self-determination narrative through the occurrences of various constitution. Events leading to the attainment of Ghana’s Independence and the role played by Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah are captured.

The work of Dr J.B.Danquah that made him the doyen of Ghana politics is highlighted as well as the emergence of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and its early electoral success.

The documentary is presented in a narrative, accompanied by both classical and modern footage. It is interlaced with expert’s opinion that is derived from interviews and seen only as a monologue. Music and poetry is also applied to achieve elegance and sustain the audience.

Paul Adom Otchere has taken an interest in producing news documentaries that are relevant to politics and history.

His first documentary, Voices of Campaign in Ghana which highlighted the history of all elections in Ghana, and was published in 2016 was well received both in Ghana and elsewhere.