The Coronation Park in Sunyani will be lit with great performances when this year’s VGMA Nominee Jams comes off on Saturday, March 11.

With a squad of Samini and MzVee representing the dancehall fraternity, Reggae by Ras Kuuku, Hiplife by Guru, Flowking Stone and Medikal, Highlife by Kofi Kinaata and Nacee and Mabel Okyere on the Gospel side, patrons are in for a great night.

Apart from the nominees who use the platform to solicit for votes, the event is also a fine opportunity for Unsung artistes to sell their brands and win the confidence of the organisers to get the nod to perform on the main night.

“Also, the nominee jams is to give a national feel to the VGMA and bring it to the doorstep of those outside of Accra,” the organisers said.

The Nominee jams held in Ho last year pulled a large crowd and already, Charterhouse are confident this year’s numbers will exceed the Ho record to show evidence of the jam’s growth over the years.

Started in the year 2000 to honour hardworking musicians, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has grown to become one of the most respected on the continent.

Some artistes who have walked home with the prestigious Artiste of the Year award are Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and El who is the current title holder.

EL, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy Joe Mettle, MzVee and Medikal are in contention for the Artiste of the Year award this year.