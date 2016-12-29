Festival of Lights with Obaapa Christy

Subscribers of Tigo will be treated to good music and some fireworks at the maiden edition of Festival of Lights slated for Saturday, December 31, at the Nungua Junction Mall in Accra.

Artistes billed to perform at the 7.00 pm show include Shatta Wale, Obaapa Christy and Qwesi Oteng. The Patch Bay Band will also be there to make the night an awesome one.

In an interview with Showbiz, Edem Seshie one of the organisers of the show said the event would incorporate stunning fireworks like those seen in places like London, New York, Paris and Dubai during New Year’s eve celebrations.

According to him, “there is no better way to end the year than with great performances from Shatta Wale, Obaapa Christy and Qwesi Oteng and with great fireworks we believe our customers will have fun.”