Don Moen, Sonnie Badu for Ghana Praise 2017

It will be a night of great gospel music today, March 6, when gospel music greats, Don Moen and Sonnie Badu join a host of other ministers in a mega concert to praise God for helping Ghana to reach her 60th milestone at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu.

The two will be joined by Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Rev Josh Laryea, Joe Mettle, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, KODA, Brother Sark, Francis Amo, Jormobi, Jackie Mpare, among others.

There will also be a free concert tomorrow at the Independence Square. The concerts start at 6 pm each night.