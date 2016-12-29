Decemba2Rememba; offcial party it was

Citi FM’s Decemba2Remeba concert was hyped as the official Christmas party of the year and the event lived up to its billing.

The concert, which came off on Saturday, December 24, at the Accra International Conference Centre, saw an array of A-list artistes gracing the stage. These included Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Guru, Article Wan, Nii funny, DJ Vision and AI, Run Town from Nigeria, Dee Aja as well as a host of others.

The event kicked off with a performance from the Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame whose energetic performance and stagecraft set the mood of the night. He proved once again why he is highly regarded as one of the best performers in the entertainment industry.

Spending close to 30 minutes on stage, Okyeame Kwame took fans through a repertoire of some of his old hits such as Woso as well as his new songs including Small Small, Woara among others.

Comedian Hogan was also on hand to thrill the audience with some rib cracking jokes. His take on several events, which happened in the country within the year, such as the general elections, political drama among others, was well received by the audience who seemed to appreciate Hogan’s well-researched jokes.

Joey B performing on stage

Reigning artiste of the year, EL was a surprise guest at the concert when he joined Joey B on stage to perform a number of tracks. His appearance was greeted with loud cheers by patrons who could not help but sing along to his hits.

Run Town from Nigeria was also another surprise act on the night. Although prior to the event there was no announcement of his inclusion, it appeared that a good number of the audience was familiar with some of his songs and appreciated his presence.

The loudest cheers of the night were reserved for two artistes, Dee Aja and Shatta Wale. Without doubt Dee Aja’s campaign song for the NDC, ‘John 3:16’ is the official Christmas song for this year and it was evident in the excitement the song generated among patrons.

Shatta Wale was the crowd pleaser on the night

It was also no surprise that Shatta Wale came prepared to rock the stage. As the last artiste on the night, he performed for over 30 minutes yet managed to make sure that patrons kept asking for more. Some songs from his repertoire on the night included Mahama Paper, Reality, Talk Talk, Cocoa Season among others.

Decemba2Rememba was fairly well organised with very few technical hitches or delays, ensuring that the audience had a good time evident in the numbers that remained till the very end of the show.