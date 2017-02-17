Chris the model on TV

Having paid his dues on the runway and still counting, Chris the model is moving into television. This time Chris who is a fitness coach, is not just a guest but host of lifestyle and fitness programme dubbed “Chris’ Challenge.”

Slated to be officially launched on February 23 at the Africa Regent Hotel in Accra, the show would be telecast on UTV every Saturday at 9.30 am.

The show which would be powered by Special Energy Drink, is not a competition for guests but a challenge interspersed with workouts to dare the individuals and celebrities he brings on.

Well-known names expected to appear in the early editions include Ama Abebrese, Roselyn Ngissah and Majid Michel.