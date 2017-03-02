Chris’s Challenge kicks off on March 4

Come Saturday March 4, Ghana’s first celebrity reality fitness show, Chris’s Challenge, will start showing on UTV. Imagine watching your favourite celebrities and renowned personalities go through series of body fitness exercises just to prove a point and show the importance of being in shape.

Chris’s Challenge is a TV reality show which will feature celebrities to engage them in one-on-one personal training to show the public the right thing to do when it comes to workout.

The launch of the show took place at the African Regent Hotel last Thursday and was attended by fitness experts, celebrities as well as other stakeholders who made the show a reality as well as the media.

Speaking to Showbiz in a post launch interview, the brain behind the show and CEO of Fitness Freak Consult, Chris Darko said some people go to the gym not knowing their health status and end up doing the wrong thing.

“Others also go to the gym to train to get well or fit but because most of them don’t know what to do, their gym instructors end up taking them through the wrong routines”, he said.

He said, “As a fitness coach, I have observed and noticed these mistakes so I decided to introduce Chris’s Challenge to educate the public.

“The inclusion of the celebrities is strategic, these celebrities have a large following and in using them, they can influence the much needed attitudinal change”, he added.

Chris urged Ghanaians to be more conscious towards their health, “though it is quite a tough task, it is not impossible for anybody to achieve a perfect body,” he said.

Chris’s Challenge will start airing at 9.30am on UTV this and every Saturday. The show is supported by Special Energy Drink, Special Ice Mineral Water, Puma, Rima Thero Touch, Pulse Fitness and Spa, Wellness Institute and Health Net.