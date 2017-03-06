Big stars rock Dansoman

If there’s any place to enjoy all the popular songs in Ghana, then look no further than Dansoman where a host of artistes have been lined up to give nothing but the best of performances to commemorate Ghana’s independence celebration.

The likes of Jupiter, Samini, Kaakie, Trigmatic and Epixode who hail from the hood has been tasked to wow residents of Dansoman and its environs with “Independence performance”.

The event, which is expected to promote unity among people from diverse professional backgrounds will also have Michael Essien, Fritz Baffour, Sulley Muntari, Lord Commey, Bola Ray, JMJ, Appietus, Nana King among others in attendance.