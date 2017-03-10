Renowned Ghanaian singer, Bibie Brew, and fast-rising Beninois star, Fafa Ruffino, will open this year’s edition of the Francophonie Festival with a concert on Saturday, March 11 at Alliance Française in Accra.

The two-week festival will also embrace sports and spelling competitions, storytelling, round table discussions, an awards ceremony and a series of performances.

Bibie lived in Paris, France for several years where her song ‘Tout Doucement’ was a huge success in the mid-1980s.

Other songs that made her hugely popular in France included ‘J'veux Pas Savoir’ and ‘Tout Simplement’. The singer has been mainly engaged with grooming young talents across the sub-region since relocating back home some time ago.

Fafa Ruffino came in the limelight when she started singing in jazz clubs in Cotonou.

She has shared stages with big names such as Manu Dibango, Mory Kante and Papa Wemba and also performed in Europe, United States and Mexico.

An arts and crafts fair with products from Francophone countries, as well as a stand-up comedy by Charlotte Ntamack from Cameroon will end the festival at Alliance Française on Saturday, March 25.

The term “Francophonie” refers to all of the states and governments worldwide who share the French language.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie, which was created in 1970, represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world.

Its mission is to embody an active solidarity between its 84-member states and governments.