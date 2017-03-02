Ben Adjei hosts ‘Music as a therapy’

He has used his annual music workshop to enhance musical discourse in the industry for some years now and this year, gospel artiste, Ben Adjei, is organising a concert to bring to reality what he’s been teaching.

Hence, he launched the ‘Music as a Therapy’ concert last Sunday to announce his upcoming show which is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, at the Christ the King Church in Cantonments, Accra.

According to Ben Adjei, the event seeks to mend the hearts of the disappointed and also provide an opportunity for people to witness the “awesomeness of God through music”.

The event is expected to attract performances from Eddie Gassie, the Young Chorale, One Voice Choir which has greats instrumentalists like Albert Adusei Dua and Enoch.

Also performing on the day are Ivorian singer, Desire Seihou, Ruth Adjei, Esther Nkwantabisah and Dennis Adjei Asare.

“Many times, music is seen as a means of entertainment because most people jump to the melody and the beat but don’t appreciate the message in it. This concert is to bring to fore the many sides of music which have been ignored,” Ben Adjei told Showbiz on Monday.

A product of Winneba Secondary School and University of Ghana, Legon, Ben is also a pioneer of the famous Winneba Youth Choir which has seen him perform for many distinguished personalities in the country.

Last January, he was privileged to play at the Presidential Luncheon for President Akufo-Addo after his swearing in on January 7.

Ben, former member of Harmonious Chorale says his vision is to use music to “heal, motivate and encourage the down-hearted”.