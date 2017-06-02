The RedMango Apartment Hotel at Chapel Hill, Takoradi in the Western Region will on Saturday, June 10 host an exhibition of works by members of the Anamon Art People collective.

The 6.00pm exhibition, dubbed 'Art is my Religion'! (My Love and Craze for Art), will be headlined by Papa Asamoah Angoe and Ian Quhachi, young artists keen on helping to fire up the rather dull art scene in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

There will be other supporting artists with works rendered in a variety of media such as digital paintings, photography and pen art. Some soothing live jazz music will be provided to entertain patrons.

"Our main objective to get more people in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis to appreciate the fine arts. We hope to help create some awareness about art and what it can represent,” said Papa Angoe, a photographic artist.

