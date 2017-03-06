‘Africa By Design’ opens at Nubuke Foundation

For lovers of fine art, the Nubuke Foundation in Accra will be the place to be when it hosts a four-day exhibition which starts today.

Dubbed, Africa By Design, the exhibition which is touted in art circles as “Africa's most diverse design exhibition in a prestigious celebration of the very best in African textiles, sculptors and installations’ will have 26 designers from seven African countries participating.

The exhibition, which is sponsored by African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), kicks off with a private viewing and launch party today March 6 with award-winning hip-hop artiste, M.anifest in attendance.

A workshop led by kente-weaving master, Bob Grandy, is also slated to be part of the exhibition.