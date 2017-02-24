Actors to go to polls on April 29

Members of the Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) from different parts of the country have met at a General Assembly in Accra to deliberate on a variety of issues affecting their profession.

Re-registration of members and opening of nominations for election to some key national executive positions were some of the matters that came up for discussion.

Following proposals put forward by an interim working committee, chaired by Mr Akunu Dake to help re-organise GAG, it was eventually agreed that election would be held on April 29 to fill the vacant positions of National President, Vice-President and National Welfare Officer.

Interested members are expected to file their nominations between February 27 and March 31.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Nana Oduro Kwarteng, spoke at the meeting and called on actors and other players in the film industry to present a formidable front in order to receive the needed support from government.

He said the film industry, despite the important role it played in society, had struggled to survive because its leadership had failed to present a unified voice to push for policy direction that benefited the industry.

Nana Kwarteng noted that government would only listen to organisations that were well organised and united.

He hinted that plans were far advanced for the passage of the Creative Arts Bill which would have components such as the creation of a creative arts secretariat and a fund to cater for the welfare of the film industry.

The gathering which consisted of a blend of old and new faces, as well as key stakeholders in the creative arts industry included Mr Kwaw Ansah, Akorfa Edjeani-Asiedu, Ekow Smith-Asante, Martha Ankomah, Gloria Osei Sarfo and a host of Kumasi-based film personalities.