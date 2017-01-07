Welcome to the hot seat, Akufo-Addo

Amid pump and circumstance, Ghana’s fifth President under the Fourth Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be sworn into office today as he takes over the mantle of leadership of the country as the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Soon after the ceremony the President will be faced with the reality of the challenges of his office to fulfil the many promises he made to Ghanaians during the electioneering.

He will also be faced with the challenge of actualising the promise to be a ‘‘father to all”, a pledge many Presidents in the past have largely failed to fulfil.

Since 1992, the country has witnessed many instances where governments adopt the ‘winner-takes-all’ policy and tend to fill positions within government and public sector with party loyalists, cronies and sympathisers, leaving the opposition in the cold.

This attitude and show of authority has not helped the country because in the end, many useful talents are left out of the governance structure and that creates more disunity than the unity we need to confront our development challenges.

The Daily Graphic expects the new regime under President Akufo-Addo to change the status quo by allowing competent persons currently serving the state to continue to contribute their quota to national development.

We believe our democracy has grown to the stage where we need to change our way of doing things and move to the next level in our quest to set new standards in the governance process.

So far, we dare say that Ghana has made progress in holding seven successful elections but not efforts at building a society of equal opportunities for all.

It is against this background that we make a passionate appeal to the government to ensure that appointees to various positions in government cut across the political divide. Ghana needs all hands on deck in the process of nation building. Such a move, we believe, will also help reduce the tension associated with elections.

We are aware of the high expectations of the people because of the numerous promises that Nana Akufo-Addo and his party made to Ghanaians.

With the electorate becoming more sophisticated and discerning, we trust that one of the many ways to get the work done to accomplish the task successfully will be to assemble the best team, drawing on the expertise and competence of personalities from all sides of the political divide. In fact, there is the need for an all-inclusive government.

The Daily Graphic is aware that Ghana has a reputation for being one of the countries with a stable democracy. We are noted for being one of the best when it comes to organising elections. Unfortunately, what we have failed to do is to turn the fortunes of the economy around in a manner that the masses will find jobs to eke out a living.

It is now time to change that style of governance so that the people can feel the dividends of democracy. The masses, since 1992, have not been able to feel the real impact of the potential of the country because although the poverty levels continue to decline, the economy has not been able to withstand the shocks of the global economy.

While we wish the new President and his government well in their endeavours, it is our hope that people placed at the helm of affairs will discharge their duties to the best of their knowledge.

We think the best way to help the President to succeed is for them to live above reproach by placing the country first rather than their personal interest. There is work to be done and all hands must be on deck.

The Daily Graphic also salutes the outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama, for his selfless service to the nation and wishes him and his family the best in their future endeavours.