President Akufo-Addo, we will hold you to your pledge to protect public purse

For the third time, Ghanaians have witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from a ruling government to an opposition political party. This gesture has again received international approval and commendation.

Heads of State who participated in the inauguration of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Saturday were full of praise for Ghanaians’ commitment to the ideals of democratic governance.

Sometimes, the international community marvels at our credentials, especially when some of our neighbours find it difficult to imbibe the tenets of democratic practice.

Not too far away in The Gambia, the incumbent President Yaya Jammeh is disputing that he had already conceded defeat to the opposition leader, Mr Adama Barrow.

Those who refuse to accept the rules of democratic governance always hide behind excuses, such as the alien nature of democracy, to perpetuate their stay in power.

But strict adherence to good governance yields good dividends to the electorate, such as the rule of law, a free press, respect for civil liberties and equal opportunities for all, to help unleash the potential of all for nation building.

We concede that it is not easy to relinquish power, especially in developing countries where presidents wield near absolute powers.

Nonetheless, we can build our democracy to levels where so-called advanced societies have reached if the political class shows commitment to the rules of the game.

It is said, time and again, that democracy is not only about numbers but also laws.

The Daily Graphic believes that those of us in Africa can match the advanced democracies if we abide by the rules. We are still groping in the dark in most cases because the ruling class thinks that public service is an opportunity for personal gain.

We are touted as the beacon of democratic practice on the continent largely because of our desire to respect the outcome of elections, but we are yet to share the national cake to benefit all, especially the vulnerable in our society.

It is against this backdrop that we situate the address by President Akufo-Addo at the Black Star Square last Saturday in which he said: “State coffers are not spoils for the party that wins an election but resources for the country’s social and economic development.”

“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions. Public service is just that — service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this,” he said.

Ghanaians have always complained about the lifestyle of people in public service, especially those who take up political appointments. Perhaps this explains the large number of people who queue to run for public office when political parties commence their timetable for parliamentary primaries.

The Daily Graphic can assure President Akufo-Addo that Ghanaians will be forever grateful to him if, as he promised, he is able to prevent the pillage of the public purse during his tenure in office.

The bane of our underdevelopment or slow development process can be put at the doorstep of the abuse of the public purse by those entrusted to safeguard our economy.

Ghanaians can also enjoy the good things of life if public officials give us value for the money we contribute to the Consolidated Fund in the form of taxes.