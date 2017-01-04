Preparing for peaceful transfer of power

The world is watching Ghana as it prepares to inaugurate another President on Saturday.

On that historic day, Ghanaians will witness the peaceful transfer of power from the sitting Head of State to the presidential candidate of an opposition political party who won the December 7, 2016 presidential poll.

On January 7, 2001, Ghanaians experienced the first peaceful transfer of power from an incumbent government to an opposition political party under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

A similar transition happened in 2009 and it is for this reason that Ghana’s democracy has become the toast of the entire world.

The country has been commended on a number of occasions for its adherence to democratic principles. Prior to Election 2016, many concerned individuals and organisations had cautioned Ghanaians not to deviate from the democratic path they chose for themselves from January 7, 1993.

These personalities got involved in many processes, including the famous Accra Declaration, in which all candidates who contested the December 7, 2016 presidential election pledged to uphold peace and respect the outcome of the polls.

Some other respected Ghanaians, including men of God, admonished Ghanaians to uphold the peace and stability of the country before, during and after the elections.

Notwithstanding those pieces of advice, tension was high during the electioneering and fear and panic gripped a section of our society.

That tension was heightened in the period immediately after the voting and before the declaration of results by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, on December 9, 2016.

But, when finally the results were declared, the winners, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the losers, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accepted the outcome in good faith.

Nonetheless, the processes have not been without the ups and downs of any human endeavour.

Some people believed to be supporters of the NPP are alleged to have seized state properties, leading to accusations and counter-accusations between the parties involved in the transition.

But, as is normal with the Ghanaian character, good sense has prevailed and the groups are working together in a very peaceful manner.

With just about 72 hours to the inauguration, all is set for another historic event to put Ghana on the map of countries with high democratic credentials.

So far, the transition team working on the transfer of power on Saturday has been doing all within its power to ensure a successful event.

The Daily Graphic urges all Ghanaians to play their part in ensuring that the transition takes place as seamlessly and flawlessly as possible to become the talk of town, not only in the country but also in Africa and beyond.

We are convinced that if all Ghanaians contribute their quota towards Saturday’s event, we will deepen the process of democratic governance and remain the torchbearers of African emancipation and democratic governance.