Our resolutions for 2017

All too soon, the year 2016 is history and 2017 is here. On the night of December 31, 2016, all the churches were filled to capacity with people from all Christian persuasions thanking God for His mercies and blessings.

Despite the challenges of 2016, many people surmounted them.

As an election year too, there was tension and fear in the air because some Ghanaians were uncertain about the outcome. But with the resolve of all Ghanaians to see God’s intervention, especially with lessons from neighbouring countries, we succeeded in organising peaceful elections and once again we are the toast of the comity of nations.

Perhaps some people even envy us for having conducted seven successful elections.

The Daily Graphic salutes all Ghanaians for their contribution towards the successes that we have chalked up to become the best democratic African nation.

It is worthy of note that we are on the path towards that goal. However, we need to remind ourselves that the dividends of democratic governance can inure to us if only we play by the rules, for democracy is not only about numbers but also rules.

On New Year’s Eve, popularly referred to ‘watchnight’ by the Christian community, many Ghanaians, irrespective of their religious persuasions, made resolutions. They all resolved to move away from their old ways and turn on a new leaf.

But we are too familiar with the resolutions that are made on 31st December every year — many people return to their bad ways shortly after making those resolutions.

Nonetheless, the Daily Graphic thinks that for our nation to make progress by defeating our bitterest enemy — poverty — Ghanaians from all walks of life must fight against corruption, work hard, eschew indiscipline and play by the rules.

There is no other way to success than through hard work, integrity and honesty. Unfortunately, today, vice has become virtue and corrupt elements in our society are accorded respect and honour in politics, at the workplace, in our communities, in the traditional realm and even in the house of God.

We think that the task of nation-building can sometimes be daunting but we can tame the Herculean task of nation-building if our leaders provide selfless leadership, serve the people in humility and protect the nation’s purse, instead of using the taxpayer’s money for personal gain.

The Daily Graphic thinks that as a people, we have the capacity to change the fortunes of our land to become a place where there are equal opportunities for all and those who desire to use their God-given talents can have the opportunity to do so.

All of us have a contribution to make to the progress of our dear country. Again, we should all respect the resolutions we made on December 31, 2016, so that we can contribute our quota to nation-building.