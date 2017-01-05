Meeting expectations of voters

Sometimes people mean it for a joke when they remind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of its numerous electoral promises, but it demonstrates the fact that the expectations of the people are very high.

From January 7, 2017, the Akufo-Addo-led government has to hit the ground running in order to meet the high expectations of the electorate.

Every new administration in Ghana has enjoyed some goodwill from Ghanaians and the international community.

The Kufuor government that came to power with the campaign mantra of change enjoyed goodwill, just as the Mills government received support from donor partners.

It is normal for the electorate to expect new governments to put in place policies and programmes to improve the well-being of the people.

That is why, already, there is pressure on the incoming government to fulfil all its promises.

It will be good here to recap some of those promises for the record.

They include the one district, one factory, $1 million for each constituency, one village one dam and free senior high school education.

Already, opponents of the President-elect have warned the incoming government not to give excuses for its inability to fulfil the promises it made on the campaign trail.

Over the years, Ghana has been confronted by a myriad of problems that retard its progress.

Growing unemployment has slowed down economic growth, as school graduates are unable to contribute their quota to nation building.

Roads are in deplorable conditions, while the railway system has collapsed. Corruption has bedevilled the public service and economic hardships have made it difficult for the people to eke out decent living.

It was, therefore, not out of place for the opposition political parties to take advantage of those challenges to appeal to the sentiments and emotions of the electorate to give change a chance.

The outcome of the elections, with Nana Akufo-Addo winning by a wide margin, shows that the electorate bought into the change mantra and, therefore, they will expect the new government to deliver and change their fortunes for the better.

The Daily Graphic wonders whether the people are demanding too much from the new government or the opposition just wants to make capital out of the campaign promises of the NPP.

By now, we think the new regime is aware of the enormity of the task ahead of it and it is already putting in place strategies to deal with the concerns of the people.

The Daily Graphic reminds the incoming President that the Ghanaian electorate can no longer be taken for granted, as voters have now become very discerning.

They will pass their verdict at the appropriate time if the government fails to deliver to their satisfaction.

For that reason, the Daily Graphic urges the incoming government to carry along the people in the implementation of the policies in order to meet their expectations.

We call on the government to run a lean administration to save cost; its appointees must be servants of the people, instead of lording it over them, and the government must deal with unemployment challenges and resolve economic problems.

It is our wish that the Nana Akufo-Addo administration gets the kind of followership it needs to change Ghana for the better.