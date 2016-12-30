Is London listening to Jon Benjamin?

We have had to reluctantly delve into matters of diplomacy because of the manner we have seen the UK High Commissioner to Ghana react to some local issues.

We may not mind if a High Commissioner or Ambassador of any country in Ghana makes a comment or two about issues, especially if the issues, in any way, affect the global community.

Our worry lies in the fact that the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Jon Benjamin, seems to have a comment about everything that goes on in his station – Ghana.

We wish to point out that in the spirit of diplomacy, it is not everything that must be commented on, as that may exercise the public.

As if that is not enough the High Commissioner’s statements sometimes make mockery of the high office of the land, the Presidency, or the people who have warmly accepted him into their midst.

When Ghanaians launch scathing attacks on social media against government appointees for their errors of commission or omission, it is not a free-for-all call and they are better left at that.

The Daily Graphic is worried that Mr Benjamin’s actions may be misconstured by the people, which may invite counter-statements that would bring his high office into disrepute.

Sometimes we wonder whether it is the same person that represents Her Majesty’s Government in Ghana.

Already, Ghanaians have lashed out at him for a number of unpalatable comments he has made, either in the mainstream media or on social media, and we find that very unfortunate.

Mr Benjamin’s recent tweet on the harmattan: “Oh, that nasty air outside all of a sudden. Did someone inaugurate the Harmattan already?” was seen as a remark in bad taste, looking at the vitriolic attacks from a section of Ghanaians who read the tweet.

Some people see that tweet, which has since been deleted, as a show of disrespect to the President, but Mr Benjamin has stated that he has a huge admiration and respect for President John Mahama.

Some Ghanaians on Twitter opine that Mr Benjamin's tweet was an attempt at making fun of President Mahama's inauguration of projects across the country ahead of the elections, which was mocked by some Ghanaians.

Others are of the view that Mr Benjamin deliberately attacked the President by asking if the harmattan had been inaugurated.

In the past, the High Commissioner made veiled comments about Bishop Obinim of International God’s Way Church, taunting him to turn into a snake as he (Obinim) had alleged he could do.

Already, some Ghanaians, from their comments, are treating the High Commissioner’s office with disdain because of some of his remarks and we believe that does not augur well for international relations and diplomacy.

We thus call on the British government to have a word with their representative.

We also ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration not to look on unconcerned before it is too late to resolve any impasse between the British High Commissioner and the Ghanaian public.

Again, we encourage Mr Benjamin to stay off social media for some time if he finds it difficult to resist making controversial tweets and also focus on matters of international relations when commenting on issues.

This will prevent the situation where a section of Ghanaians will consider him an unwelcome guest because he has abused the Ghanaian hospitality.