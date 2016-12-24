Goodwill henceforth from heaven to men

One of the all-time classic Christmas carols, “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night”, makes reference to the goodwill that Christ’s birth brought to mankind.

The hymnist states rightly that with the good news of Christ’s birth, goodwill should begin and never cease.

Goodwill, according to the Oxford English dictionary, means showing friendly, helpful or cooperative feelings or attitude towards others.

The essence or significance of Christmas is buried in the exhibition of goodwill towards all men and women apart from the festivities that mark the day globally.

That’s the reason why there is a general feeling of love, caring and sharing as seen in the gifts people give out at Christmas every year, although this may depend on their financial strength.

Unfortunately, however, merrymaking and overindulgence have become the focus of the season for many people.

The Daily Graphic urges everyone to celebrate in moderation during Christmas so as not to lose sight of the real reason for the season.

It is a time to cooperate with one another in all spheres of human endeavour, such as embarking on development projects, helping out people in need, being friendly to all and above all, exhibiting a positive attitude towards nation building.

We believe that the result of the recently held elections is a pointer to the fact that Ghanaians are clamouring for change.

However, there will be no change, if we continue to do things in the same unproductive and unpatriotic ways. Let us all think Ghana as we mark the birth of Jesus Christ who came so that we may all experience peace and goodwill.

As we celebrate Christmas, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are also a country in transition. We have all prayed for a smooth and peaceful transition from the Mahama-led administration to an Akufo-Addo-led government.

This will not come just by wishful thinking. It will come when we work assiduously towards a smooth transition.

Let us set our eyes not only on a peaceful transition, but also a very beautiful inaugural ceremony of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While we urge both sides of the joint transition team to ‘jaw-jaw’ and not ‘war-war’ over pertinent issues that may arise from the handover notes submitted, we also ask sympathisers and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to conduct themselves properly during the Yuletide.

Even if they will celebrate their victory in the election as we envisage, we urge NPP supporters to be circumspect and not taunt members of the NDC as that will engender violence.

Christmas is a time of peace and sharing. It is a time to show goodwill towards all men. It is a time to show love even to the unloved. It is a time to cooperate with one’s neighbour and the security agencies to ensure we have a peaceful celebration.

Let us all, therefore, not lose the true essence of the period as we meet with family and friends over chicken, all sorts of meat and an assortment of food and drinks.

As the nation gears up for that, we wish all a Merry Christmas.