Rlg to launch 3 new models of mobile phones

The Congress showcased the latest innovations in mobile technology in terms of products and services from all over the world and brought all who matter in the technology world to brainstorm on advancements and future of the industry.

A team of company officials from the Global Office in Dubai were among more than 100,000 participants from over 200 counties who attended the high-profile gathering.

Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organised by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, 27 February - 2 March 2017.

Pan African Mobile Phone and electronic brand, Rlg Communications Group was among a number of product manufacturers that took part in the just-ended Mobile World Congress in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Under the theme "The Next Element", the four-day event, also hosted more than 2,200 exhibitors, 160 delegations and 3,900 media personality.

Out of the estimated numbers, 64 per cent were from Europe, 15 per cent from Asia, 12 per cent from United States of America, four per cent from the Middle East, three per cent from the Americas and only two per cent from Africa.

It is not the first time that the company , which originally began in Ghana was participating in the MWC. As the company credited with the revolution of ICT in West Africa as well as the assemblage of mobile phones and computers for the first time, RLG has since 2002 been a healthy global competitor.

The RLG Group Headquartered in Ghana with Global Office in Dubai has been on the forefront of the use of ICT for the creation of jobs and for the advancement of the social services sector in countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia and the Ivory Coast. The Group’s subsidiary in Nigeria and Ghana continue to execute major projects for governments, state agencies and other corporate institutions such as Airtel Nigeria. These achievements flows directly into the significance of the MWC.

Rlg is hoping to launch 3 new models of mobilephones in the second quarter of the year namely the 'Easy', the 'Viva' and the Uhuru series.

Indeed, the significance of the event flows from the impact of the industry itself on the global economy.

According to the GSMA, in 2016 alone, the mobile technology industry generated 4.2 per cent of global GDP, being US$3.1trillion; contributed US$430billion to public funds and currently employs 32million people globally.

Additionally, the industry is expected to invest an estimated US$900billion as capital expenditure between now and 2020.

While in Spain, the RLG delegation held discussions with officials of several technology firms on collaboration and research.

Some of the key highlights of this year's MWC was the Youth Mobile (YoMo) Festival, Women for Technology (W4Tech) forum, Four Years from Now (4YFN) forum and many more.

The congress discussed topics such as Accelerating Universal Financial Access, Building 5G Economy, Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Mobile, Innovations and Privacy issues.

Meanwhile the Group's subsidiary in Nigeria, RLG Communications Nigeria Ltd has commenced the production of 1 million new digital setup boxes for the Nigeria government.

The new contract follows the successful execution of a previous one which saw the manufacturing and supply of 150,000,000 boxes, otherwise known as STBs, for the pilot phase of Nigeria's Digital Migration process.

The contracts were awarded by the Television Enterprises Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The Lagos-based RLG Communications Nigeria is the owner of a state-of-the art device manufacturing plant in the Osun State where it currently produces devices for renowned brands like Airtel Nigeria.