Custom Search
30
Fri, Dec

GIFEC rolls out 54 Rural Telephony Project sites towards total nationwide coverage

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has rolled out 54 Rural Telephony Project (RTP) sites to help extend the coverage of wireless mobile telephone services to the rural communities nationwide.

All 54 sites are currently operational, according to a press statement issued by Ms Veronica Commey, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at GIFEC.

The project, a collaboration between GIFEC, Ericson and mobile telecommunications giants MTN cost 12 million dollars.

GIFEC in collaboration with Ericson and MTN earlier in the year signed an MOU to construct 55 sites using the GIFEC model and a further 25 sites under the GIFEC Satellite HUB project launched in Accra last week.

GIFEC spearheaded the acquisition of land permits, while MTN is the service provider with Ericsson supplying the infrastructure and maintenance support.

The construction of the masts under the project will help improve the communication coverage in the country.

The ultimate objective of the project is to achieve mobile telephone service coverage throughout the country, and to also increase telephone subscribership to as many citizens as possible.

The purpose of the Rural Telephony Project is to extend the coverage of wireless mobile telephone services as far as possible into all areas of the country where access to such services is not adequately available, and where existing licensed operators have proven unwilling or unable to expand their networks, due to commercial, geographical or other constraints.

The project required the installation and operation of appropriate network and infrastructure although the precise configurations for each location and project was technology-neutral and determined on a case-by- case basis.

The criteria for the site selection and implementation of the RTP project include a formal request by the communities or villages with no existing services from the operators, communities with populations of one thousand (1,000) or more, areas where the Mobile Network Operators (MNO), would ordinarily not go but yet need connectivity and through requests from relevant stakeholders.

Below is a table of the sites and locations

  TOWN DISTRICT REGION POPULATION
1 Nsuta Bosome Freho Ashanti 
 3,520
2 Anomawobi Bosome Freho Ashanti  3,202
3 Asuokor  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  3,000
4 Jenini  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  800/2,300
5 Asantekrom  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  1,500
6 Adadiem  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  1,000
7 Bonakire  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  3,000
8 Nsonsomea  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  1,200
9 Seketia  Jaman North Brong Ahafo  2,000
10 Yaakrom  Dormaa East Brong Ahafo 4,000
11  Kensere   Asunafo South  Brong Ahafo   5,000
12  Hani_Tain    Tain   Brong Ahafo  9,000
13 Adamu  Tain  Brong Ahafo  2,400
14 Dorbor   Banda Brong Ahafo 5,115
15 Wewa  Banda  Brong Ahafo  2,500
16 Fawoman  Banda  Brong Ahafo  2,200
17 Sabiye  Banda  Brong Ahafo  4,680
18 Akropong Odumase  Assin North  Central  6,980
19 Aworabo  Assin North  Central  8,000
20 Gold Coast Camp  Assin North  Central  3,200
 21  Nuamoakrom   Twifo Atti Morkwa   Central   3,320
22   Oseneagya   Twifo Atti Morkwa   Central   950/2,500
23   Anyinase   Twifo Atti Morkwa   Central   3,000
24   Twifo No 1   Twifo Atti Morkwa   Central   2,500
25   Ahnwiam   Esikuma Odoben Brakwa   Central   4,500
26   Amanfopon   Esikuma Odoben Brakwa   Central   3,000
27   Wawase   Twifo Hemang Lower Denkira   Central   6,164
28   Nsuntem/Afeaso   Twifo Hemang Lower Denkira   Central   4,452
29   Assin Awisem   Assin North   Central   9,795
30   Okyinso   Kwaebibirim   Eastern   5,215
31   Chia   Akyimansa   Eastern   15,750
32   Kibi-Apapam   East Akim   Eastern   12,000
33   Bruben   Kwahu North   Eastern   5,602
34   Nton-Aboma   Kwahu North   Eastern   5,527
35   Kpabia   Mion   Northern   10,092
36   Dabogni   Mion   Northern   3,338
37   Nadundo   Mion   Northern   7,512
38   Kulpong   Wa East   Upper West   9,000
39   Manwe   Wa East   Upper West   7,350
40   Baayiri   Wa East   Upper West   5,000
41   Charikpong   Nadowli   Upper West   7,889
42   Jang   Nadowli   Upper West   11,008
43   Kundungu   Wa East   Upper West   5,066
44   Yigantu   Sisala East   Upper West   1,100
45   Nabulo    Sisala East    Upper West   2,994
46   Bechemboi   Sisala East   Upper West   1,139
47 Nmanduonu  Sisala East  Upper West  7,592
48 Sakai  Sisala East  Upper West  6,374
49 Leklebi Kame  Afadjato South  Volta  2,397
50 Leklebi Duga  Afadjato South  Volta  8,432
51 Liati Agbonyara  Afadjato South  Volta  12,293
52 Hodzo Ga  Ho Municipal  Volta  6,000
53 Mafi Kpeyibor  North Tongu  Volta  3,200
54 Wasa Kakabo  Mpohor Wassa East  Western  700
55 Fosukrom  Bia West  Western  10,000

 

Official Declared Results of Ghana Election 2016 Presidential Election

Other Stories on Graphic Online