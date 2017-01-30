Yara appoints first Ghanaian managing director

Yara Ghana Ltd, a fertiliser distribution company in Ghana, has appointed Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, as the Managing Director to lead the company in the country.

Before his appointment, Mr Addo-Yobo was the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

A statement from Yara Ghana said he joined Yara in 2014, having worked with the AP Moller-Maersk Group for 12 years, during which he had extensive cross- functional experience and held senior roles across the business in Ghana, Indonesia and South Africa.

“Having held roles such as Financial Controller, Finance and Administration Manager, Africa Regional Business Controller, General Manager in Charge of Customer Service, with the AP Moller-Maersk Group, Mr Addo-Yobo moved to join Vodafone Ghana as the Financial Controller from where he joined Yara Ghana as the Chief Financial Officer,” the statement said.

His new role will allow him to continue the path of bringing Yara’s knowledge, products and solutions to grow the productivity and profitability of the Ghanaian farmer, while nurturing and protecting the earth’s resources, food and environment, a cause which the company has been championing since its establishment in Ghana in 2007.

Yara crop nutrition solution

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Addo-Yobo said much of farming in the country, like many other African countries, was overwhelmingly smallholder and rural-based, on which much of Africa’s food security depended.

“Yara as a farmer-centric company will continue to support smallholder farmers in its operations as has been amply demonstrated over the past years through our several interventions aimed at increasing farmer knowledge, productivity and profitability through the Yara Crop Nutrition Approach,” he said.

Research and Development

He said Yara Ghana would also strengthen its collaboration with research institutions, such as the Crop Research Institute of Ghana (CRI), Savannah Agriculture Research Institute (SARI) and Oil Palm Research Institute (OPRI), to conduct scientific trials aimed at evolving cost-effective crop nutrition solutions and programmes for Ghanaian farmers.