Women accountants elect new leaders

The Association of Women Accountants, Ghana (AWAG), a group of professional female accountants, has inducted new leaders into office to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The new executive committee, led by Mrs Belinda Dede Tanoh as President, has Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as Vice-President, Mrs Winifred Adu-Brobey as treasurer, Mrs Elsie Bunyan as the organising Secretary and the immediate past President of AWAG, Mrs Agnes Otoo Yeboah.

Speaking at the induction in Accra, Mrs Otoo Yeboah recounted some of the achievements the association had chalked up over the years.

She said over the past six years, AWAG had carried out a number of activities ranging from technical training in accountancy, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) trends, banking and finance, entrepreneurship and health programmes.

“Examples of some of the areas of capacity building have been business valuation, cashless economy trends and opportunities, corporate and personal security, interstate succession law, capacity building in public speaking; just to name a few. We have not only listened to lectures but we have been to the gym to keep our bodies in shape, and learnt how to cook with practically no water and oil,” she said.

Touching on social responsibility, Mrs Otoo Yeboah said AWAG’s social responsibility actions for the past six years were channelled to a Local Authority Basic school located at Pokuase in the Ga Municipality.

“We have made significant donations to the school over the years in the form of computers, schoolbags, uniforms, sandals, library books, bags of cement, sports equipment and many more. Donations to the school have been made possible through the kind donation of members and ICAG,” she said.

She also paid tribute to the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) for their support over the years.

She said, “AWAG has been supported immensely by our parent organisation ICAG for our flagship AWAG night, year to year, and our social responsibility interventions. Recently ICAG was the key sponsor of IFWA2016 with a donation of GH¢60,000 and staff support.”

Task ahead

Mrs Tanoh expressed the readiness of the new executives to work to achieve the mission of the association, which is to attract females into the accountancy profession.

She urged both the members and the past executives to support them to achieve those objectives.