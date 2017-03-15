The General Manager of the GEPA, Mr Stephen Nomashie, said this when he deputised for the Chief Executive Officer, Mr James Z. Tiigah, at a workshop which was organised by West Blue Consulting, technical partners to the Ghana Revenue Authority, for exporters to begin the implementation of a single and shared exporter online registration system for export declaration.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority plans to establish a market hub that will provide exporters with the needed trade information. It is expected to help exporters to adapt to the global market trends and ensure their competitiveness in the market.

He said the first phase of the project would be launched in April this year.

West Blue Consulting has in the past organised similar workshops for importers, all in a bid to support the government to raise the much needed revenue and facilitate trade access.

He also pointed out that GEPA was optimistic that the establishment of the market hub, together with the online registration system for export declaration, would greatly enhance exporters’ activities in the country.

Seminar for exporters

The general manager also pointed out that GEPA, together with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, would also be collaborating with the Trade Facilitation Office in Canada to organise a seminar for exporters in the processed cocoa sector.

He pointed out that the seminar would be facilitated by a seasoned Canadian market expert who would go through the steps required for exporting processed cocoa to Canada.

He, therefore, urged exporters to participate in the programme.

Online registration

The GEPA is set to commence an online registration for export declaration.

The system is designed to enable exporters to lodge their documents, including the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Registration Certificate, GNCC Certificate of origin, invoices, customs declarations and all export permits, at a single location (electronically) to be accessed by all regulatory and trade agencies.

Mr Nomashie said the system was an equivocal answer to the perennial concerns about having to visit different agencies to collect permits and certificates needed for products.

”What this means is that your registration with the Ghana export Promotion Authority will now be electronic and be automatically connected with all other steps in the chain,” he stated.

E-Zone centre

Mr Nomashie also disclosed that with assistance from West Blue Consulting, GEPA would set up a mini E-Zone centre to facilitate the registration process.

He said the centre would not only provide answers to questions concerning the system, but would also provide interconnected computers to help with the registration process.

Funding

Mr Nomashie also pointed out that the transition of EDAIF, the main source of funding for GEPA’s programmes to the Ghana Exim Bank, affected its access to critical financial resources to implement its key programmes and activities.

He was, however, of the hope that this temporary challenge would be resolved soon.

WTO study

Touching on the recently ratified World Trade Organisation’s (WTO’s) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, said that was a welcome development as it would facilitate the movement, release and clearance of goods, including goods in transit.

He mentioned that it would also set out measures for effective cooperation between the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and other appropriate authorities such as the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Ghana Standards Authority on trade facilitation and customs compliance issues.