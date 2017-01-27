Vanguard Assurance unveils new insurance card as it opens Adentan branch

The card is a shift from the usual A4 certificate given to clients who sign onto the company’s comprehensive motor insurance policies.

The Vice Chairman of the company, Dr Gideon Amenyedor, who did the unveiling, said the card would address the wear and tear challenges associated with the old type as the company continued to come up with innovations to serve its customers better.

“A client walked into the office and was unhappy because the underwriters couldn’t see his name, because the name was virtually eroded as a result of the wear and tear. Born out of the desire to satisfy customers, we developed this card which is very convenient to carry and will now solve the problem of not being able to read the details on a card,” he said in a later interview.

However, as a result of the high cost of printing the cards, it will be made available to insurers who have policies worth GH¢50,000 with the company, as it seeks cost-effective measures to roll out the card to other clients.

“Since it cost money, and we don’t want to pass on the cost to everyone, to start with, those who insure above the value of GH¢50,000 will get it free. Those who do not fall within the category can make do with the old one for now. But if you fall below and you want to pay for it, that is possible,” he said.

New Adentan branch

The new branch at Adentan is to serve clients within that catchment area, who hitherto had to come to town to access the company’s services.

Dr Amenyedor explained, “it was an attempt to bring insurance to the doorstep of our clients living in Adentan and beyond. It is discouraging to board a car to come to town to take a policy, so we thought of bringing insurance closer.”

The company, he said, was also making use of online platforms to serve clients, but that would take some time as customers gradually got used to it.

“Customers should expect the best from us. We are in January and already we are seeing a wonderful product being launched for the convenience of customers. Good things are ahead and we are going to see other products being rolled out,” he said.

Commendation

The Executive Director and Director of Chartered Institute of Marketing – Ghana (CIMG), Mr Kwabena Agyekum, said, “this particular card that we are seeing today falls in the category of innovation and I guess they deserve some commendation.”

The card, he said, would provide convenience, portability, transferability, durability and tidiness for customers.