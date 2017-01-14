USA-Africa Chamber confident in new administration in area of doing business

The Chairman of the U.S.A-Africa Chamber of Commerce (USA-ACC), Ghana, Mr Martin Ofori, has touted Ghana as a trailblazer in establishing the golden rule of doing business in Africa.

That, he said, followed a successful election and transition of power from one government to the other which had helped the country earn its spot as a beacon of democracy and safer place of doing business on the entire African continent.

“Ghana has earned its spot as a beacon of democracy in Africa and would be a trailblazer in establishing the golden rule of doing business,” Mr Ofori said this in a statement.

The statement also congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his elevation to the high office of President of the republic.

It noted that the USA-ACC Ghana office was currently in the process of establishing qualifying procedures to register reputable organisations in the country to be part of a prestigious group of organisations with the honour of practising the golden rule of doing business.

Uneasy global economic conditions

It indicated that the new government had assumed office at a period of uneasy global economic conditions, among other challenges.

“We are, however, assured that bound by the economic values of democracy, freedom, honour and respect for the rule of law, you will do your utmost best to strategically deploy the best talents with the dexterity to engender growth and development to keep the flag of Ghana flying higher,” it added.

The statement added, “While we are assured of your ability to bring overall development to the country, we would like to remind you of issues bordering on fiscal discipline, energy, trade and investment, education, among others, which you outlined in your manifesto.”

According to the chamber, these were key sectors that would open up the economy, help local businesses to form international partnerships and motivate innovation.

The chamber also commended the former President John Dramani Mahama for his valiant efforts during the campaign and wished him success.

“We acknowledge your dedication to the continuous democratisation process and say “ayekoo” for your hard work during your term as President of Ghana and efforts at ensuring a peaceful transition,” it stated.

It also commended bodies such as the Electoral Commission (EC), the National Peace Council, Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), other civil society organisations and all Ghanaians for protecting the country’s thriving democracy.