UMB Bank appoints director of consumer and business banking

UMB Bank has appointed Mr Kevin Cain, a seasoned banker and small and medium enterprise (SME) development expert, as its Director of Consumer and Business Banking.

In this role, Mr Cain will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the Personal Banking, Private Banking and Business Banking arms of the bank.

A release issued in Accra at the weekend said, “He will also drive the expansion of the bank’s transaction and electronic banking channels,” adding, “UMB Bank is currently securing the necessary regulatory approvals to confirm Mr Cain’s appointment.”

Mr Cain has over 30 years of international consulting, banking and general management experience in over 15 countries and has an enviable track record of executing successful SME and commercial banking initiatives.

Speaking on the appointment, the release quoted the Chief Executive Officer of UMB Bank, Mr John Awuah, as saying, “Retail banking is a key pillar in the bank’s five-year transformation strategy and Mr Cain’s depth of experience and exposure is an important addition to the UMB team.”

“Kevin Cain is a consummate banking professional with extensive experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and we are fortunate that he will be contributing his significant breadth and depth of skills, experience and talent to the UMB family,” Mr Awuah added.

According to Mr Awuah, Mr Cain’s appointment is also a “strong indication of the UMB’s intent to execute in accordance with international standards and benchmarks.”

Mr Awuah also noted that Mr Cain “brings a global perspective that can be harnessed to enhance the UMB’s execution and innovation plans.”

Prior to joining UMB Bank, Mr Cain was a consultant for the East African Development Bank in Uganda. He also completed a three-year International Finance Corporation (IFC)-sponsored project in Kenya where he served as the Resident Advisor to the Bank of Africa and assisted in developing their SME business in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Mr Cain was also a member of the IFC team that carried out the diagnostic review of Fidelity Bank and Keystone Bank in Lagos, Nigeria. He was also the Head of Wholesale Banking of Doha Bank in Qatar and he is credited with setting up the very successful SME unit within Doha Bank.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Cain said, “I am very excited to be joining an outstanding financial institution such as UMB. I am also eager to work with the talented team at the bank to support the growth ambitions of our clients, especially those in the SME sector.”