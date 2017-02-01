Total rewards winners of ‘Wo Adze Oye’ promo

Total Petroleum Ghana limited has rewarded 13 lucky winners at the grand draw of the just ended ‘Total Wo Adze Oye’ promo which kicked off in November 2016.

The promotion was organised to reward customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage of the company’s products.

The Marketing Manager of Total Ghana, Mr Abdul-Rahim Siddique, speaking at the presentation, shed light on the weeks of the promotion, saying ‘‘there were four electronic biweekly draws after the start of the promotion. Twenty winners were picked at each draw in the presence of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) at selected service stations in Accra. The winners received consolation prizes in the form of Total products and souvenirs.’’

A representative of the NLA, Mr Ekow Incoom, said that the promotion was guided by the rules of the National Lottery Authority and was, therefore, transparency.

Three people with the highest entries won a Samsung S7 edge phone each as rewards for participation, while two people took home free fuel valued at GH¢ 6,000.

Two others won fueled Suzuki Motor bikes and helmet each, with four people winning an all-expense paid trip to watch the African Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON) in Gabon.

The ultimate coveted prize of a Mitsubishi ASX went to Mr Daniel Amankwah who was accompanied to unveil the sleek car with the Managing Director of Total Ghana, Mr Olivier Van- Parys, the brand Ambassador of Total, Stephen Appiah and the General Manager Sales and Marketing of CFAO Ghana Limited, Mr Frederic Roux.

Mr Siddique urged customers to continue to purchase fuel from Total Service Stations, stating that the promotion was one of the many exciting things Total had in stored for them.