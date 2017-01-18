Total Ghana receives latest ISO certification

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification by the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

The company was the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to achieve the ISO 9001:2008 certification in Ghana and after 11 years, it has successfully migrated to the ISO 9001:2015 standard, which is the latest.

This was after a successful transition audit by SGS in the areas of procurement, storage, marketing and delivery of petroleum products, solar lamps and special products.

By this certification, Total Ghana has been found to meet all the world-class quality management systems standard.

The ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

It also aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.