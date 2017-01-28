Three companies reach deal to handle oil spillage

Two Ghanaian offshore engineering companies have reached a deal with a Danish company, Desmi Group of Companies, to handle oil spillage on Ghanaian seas.

The companies are Seaweld Engineering Limited and FlatC Marine Offshore, both with offices in Accra and Takoradi.

Under the agreement, the two companies would promote and sell products such as skimmers, booms, storage tanks, power packs and pumps, manufactured by Desmi, also an offshore company operating in Ghana, while Desmi would provide technical and training for engineers.

The deal, which was announced at a conference in Accra last Tuesday, would see the three companies collaborate and work hand in hand to resolve any accident should it occur on the country’s waters.

Present at the event were some rig and oil producing companies, including Rig Oil International Services (ROIS) Limited.

Ghanaian environment

There have been various concerns by Ghanaians as to whether the country was ready to handle oil pollution whenever it occurred.

But announcing the deal, the General Manager of Desmi Ghana Limited, Mr Leslie Andrews, expressed optimism that it would be a thing of the past.

He indicated that the Ghanaian economic environment was one of the key motivating factors that informed the company to enter the agreement with Seaweld and FlatC to do business in the country.

“We saw the opportunities that Ghana presents and the performance of Seaweld and FlatC as unique partners in this change we want to bring to the offshore business in the country,” he said.

Approval

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of FlatC, Captain Michael F. Norteye, expressed excitement at the deal that was reached between the companies.

Presently, he said, the three companies had begun talks with the Petroleum Commission to give final approval and recognition to resolve issues of oil spillage on Ghanaian waters.

Captain Norteye cited instances where there was oil spillage from oil producing companies where experts had to be invited from Europe to deal with the situation.

“A lot of times when these spillages occur, because Ghana does not have experts to deal with them, people have to be invited from Europe and that takes days before they reach here.

“So I find this deal an interesting one that will resolve all issues involving oil spillage on our seas,” he said.

Training

The Chief Executive Officer of Seaweld Engineering Limited, Mr Alfred Farfal Adagbedu, said the agreement would equip engineers of the company technically well.

He said the company was making frantic efforts in ensuring that it built ships and ferries in Ghana in the not-too-distant future, “so this deal is a step in the right direction.”

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Tove Degnbol, lauded the agreement between the three companies.

She said the embassy was prepared to give the needed assistance to businesses in the country to flourish.