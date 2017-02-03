Stanchart Ghana appoints Mansa Nettey as first female CEO

Standard Chartered has appointed Mrs Mansa Nettey as the bank’s new Chief Executive Officer for its business in Ghana.

Her appointment takes effect from March 1, 2017 subject to regulatory approval.

Mrs Nettey, who becomes the first woman to head the bank’s operations in Ghana, will report directly to Bola Adesola, CEO, Nigeria and West Africa, a release issued in Accra said.

“Mrs Nettey has more than 19 years of experience in banking, having held various senior roles in corporate and institutional banking in Standard Chartered, including managing across the West Africa sub-region”, it said.

According to the release, “In her most recent role as Head, Financial Markets, Ghana, Mrs Nettey provided strong leadership in building and overseeing key strategic relationships for business success and growth.”

Mrs Nettey, it added, is currently an Executive Director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited and a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank, Nigeria Limited.

Mrs Nettey, the release noted, succeeds Mr Kweku Bedu-Addo who has been appointed CEO, South Africa & Southern Africa, subject to relevant local approvals being received.

The release quoted Bola Adesola as saying that: “I am delighted to welcome Mansa as the first female CEO for Standard Chartered Bank in Ghana. Her breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the market will further drive the growth of the Ghana business. I would like to thank Kweku for his leadership of the Ghana business over the last six years and wish him well in his new role”.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Mr Ishmael E. Yamson, also noted that “having worked with Mansa Nettey as an Executive Director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited,I’m confident in Mansa’s ability to deliver the Bank’s strategic agenda.”

Mr Bedu-Addo, for his part, also expressed immense pleasure and pride at handing over the affairs of the bank to the first female chief executive in the bank’s 120 year presence in Ghana.

“Mansa Nettey’s appointment is an important milestone for the bank and a bold statement on its diversity and inclusion agenda. With her extensive business experience and depth of client relationships, I am confident that the bank will continue to consistently deliver value to shareholders”, he said in the release.

Mrs Nettey said; “It is an honour to lead Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited; a bank that has been here for 120 years and a GDP enabler to the economy of Ghana. I look forward to working with the board, management and staff to further strengthen the business and to deliver on the bank’s commitments to its employees, shareholders, clients, regulators and the communities”.