SIC Insurance Company Limited, Ghana’s largest and preferred general insurer, has presented a cheque for GH¢200,000.00 to the Ghana 60yearson Planning Committee towards the various activities planned for the year-long celebrations.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of SIC Insurance at the Flagstaff House, the acting Managing Director, Mr Faris Attrickie, said following calls by the government to Corporate Ghana to support the 60th Independence Celebration activities the company felt the need to contribute towards the Diamond Jubilee activities as a worthy gesture.

He added that “SIC Insurance is a Ghanaian heritage and still the nation’s biggest insurer of choice. Our company is, therefore, proud and ready at all times to partner government in mobilising for Ghana’s future.

Receiving the cheque, the Chairman of the Ghana 60 years on Planning Committee, Mr Ken Amankwah, commended SIC Insurance for its generous contribution and show of patriotism.

He further recounted the major roles the insurance giant had played in shaping the Insurance and Financial industry in Ghana.

Mr Amankwah called on other corporate bodies to emulate the example of SIC Insurance to enable the committee to achieve the goals set for the year-long activities.