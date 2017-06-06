“Our association is still in discussions with the service providers to ensure a workable system that will be in conformity with international practice,” the Executive Secretary of SOAAG, Ms Perpetua Osei Bonsu, told the GRAPHIC BUSINESS in an interview last Thursday in Accra.



Unlike the old Act, the new law requires shipping lines to notify Customs 24 hours before their cargoes set sail, thereby bringing the reporting time down by 48 hours from the previous reporting time of 72 hours.



The new manifest regime which was expected to be implemented in April 1, this year has since been put on hold following concerns raised by stakeholders in the industry.



The issue, however, created uneasy calm coupled with a heated argument between custom officers of the GRA and the various shipping lines in the country.



SOAAG as an apex body



However, Ms Bonsu said SOAAG, as the apex body for shipping lines and ship agents, would continue to push across issues of common interest that affected the operations of its members in the country.



“Under the auspices of the association, members are able to push across issues of common interest that affect their operations and this eventually gives members a platform to collectively engage lawmakers and service providers regarding matters of mutual concern within the maritime industry,” she said.



She noted that the association had prime interest in matters pertaining to infrastructural development at the ports since its business activities impinged on trade facilitation.



“The SOAAG works closely with both private trade associations and government institutions through consultation and advocacy programmes,” she added.



Moving forward, the executive secretary called on the government to expand the country’s ports in a bid to improve operations of shipping lines in Ghana.



“Vessel sizes have been increasing and it is imperative that moving forward, the ports should be able to accommodate vessels of 15 metres draft. Members would greatly appreciate enhanced facilities at the ports,” she added.



She stated that improved infrastructure alone would not lead to the required level of efficiency unless the efforts of all stakeholders were brought together and cohesively coordinated.



Describing the Ghanaian maritime industry as a strong potential for growth, Ms Bonsu urged the government to adopt strategic steps to ensure consistency in tariffs to make the ports competitive and efficient in service delivery to attract more vessels.



The maritime industry plays a very significant role in the socio-economic development of any country. Landlocked countries greatly depend on countries with ports and harbour facilities to either import or export their goods.



This means that countries with good maritime facilities stand the chance to rake in additional revenue by serving landlocked countries.



However, the executive secretary explained that the ports’ ability to attract more business largely depended on its ability to place itself within the commercial and technical viability assessment in the eyes of the shipping lines.



“It is worth noting that the size of the local market is of foremost importance and for that matter, there is the need to strengthen exports, which are nowhere near commensurate to imports,” she added.



