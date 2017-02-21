Second Ghana CEOs Summit to be launched tomorrow

The second in the series of the Ghana CEO’s Summit will be launched on Wednesday, February 22, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The move forms part of efforts by the organisers of the event to create greater awareness of the event on the theme: DIGITAL INNOVATION ECONOMY FOR BUSINESS GROWTH, which is scheduled for May 22 and 23, this year.

A release issued in Accra and signed by the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Ghana CEOs Summit, Mr Ernest Egyir, the summit was instituted to provide the platform for global and local Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to integrate and interact with world class subject experts to foster knowledge acquisition, while forming partnership synergies that can increase personel as well as organisational growth.

It said the summit would bring together more than 500 CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials across the globe to form a “perfect forum” to share learning experiences as well as carve long term partnerships to facilitate growth within their respective jurisdictions.

The release said the contributions of CEOs and business leaders to the growth of every economy was paramount and, therefore, coming together to share ideas across the board was necessary and in the right direction.

It expressed the hope that the success of the first summit held last year, which drew a large number of CEOs from various sectors of the economy would be repeated this year when the second event would be held.

“The launch will give a lot more details to the media to offer potential participants the opportunity to know more about the up-coming event”, it said.