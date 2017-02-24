Sahel Sahara Bank has presented a cheque for GH¢100,000 to the [email protected] Secretariat at the Flagstaff House, in Accra. At the launch of the celebration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the private sector to help finance the activities planned to mark the anniversary estimated at GH¢20 million.

In response to the call by the President, Sahel Sahara Bank, led by its Managing Director, Mr Mensan Adeboke Affambi, made the presentation to the secretariat last Friday.

“We are here in response to the call made by the President to support Ghana’s 60th anniversary project. We see the support of this initiative as part of our core principle in the exercise of our corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Steady growth

The Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Dr Kojo Aboagye-Debrah, said Sahel Sahara Bank had seen steady growth since it entered the Ghanaian banking industry in 2008 and was poised to achieve more laurels than it had done over the past nine years.

“We have been here for almost a decade and steadily we are leaving our mark everywhere we go. As a bank that supports investment and commerce, we have been facilitating trade across the continent and beyond for years,” he said.

BSIC Ghana, which also trades as Sahel Sahara Bank, is part of the BSIC Group. The Group was formed pursuant to a convention signed in Tripoli by Heads of State of the CEN-SAD Community in April 1999.

It has affiliates in 14 countries on the continent, made up of 10 Francophone, two Arabic and two Anglophone countries. The main objective of the group is to eliminate geographic and language barriers among CEN-SAD states by promoting trade and investment in Africa.

The Chairman of the [email protected] Planning Committee, Mr Ken Amankwah, thanked the bank for supporting a national initiative.

“We are happy to receive you and appreciate your support for this celebration,” he added.