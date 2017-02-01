Radio Maxx CEO shifts investments into financial sector

The Chief Executive Officer of the Focus 1 media group, Kwame Adu Mante, has devolved his held interest and shares in Radio Maxx into a new challenge in the banking and finance sector of the country.

Adu Mante has started what he says is a well-structured micro finance company (UNIK LIFE), with a lot of potential seeking to mop up excess liquidity in the unbanked segment of the economy.

The management and operations of Radio Maxx consequently reverts to the original owners of the station.

As a young, successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Adu Mante is poised to achieve greater heights in business and believes he is driven foremost, by a strong desire to create jobs and wealth for the thousands of young men and women in the Ghanaian society.

“Our brands have a strong reputation; built through years of hard work. Our commitment towards protecting our brand identity by delivering trusted, professional financial services to the clients remains steadfast,” he said.

Mr Mante took over the management of the then fledgling radio station in 2007, and successfully transformed it into a modern, well programmed urban radio station, which became the career destination of many young broadcast journalists within the Western and Central regions.

He explained, “I believe it’s a good time to move into more challenging business areas as an entrepreneur; the financial sector provides a broad range of opportunities and potentials which remain untapped.”

Despite the expansion in the strategic focus of the Focus 1 group, it’s current holdings in Spice 91.1 FM and Beach 105.5 FM remain intact and shall be strengthened to enable it maintain its leadership as the leading radio broadcast hub in the region.

Spice FM and Beach FM together control about 30 percent of the audience share in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.