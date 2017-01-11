Punish state officials who procure abroad - Spio-Garbrah

The former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has recommended administrative punishment for officials of state institutions who defy directives to procure locally made products to actualise the Made-in-Ghana campaign.

He said the punishment should be in the form of dismissal from office, cut in allowance or salary and publicly naming and shaming them.

The minister, who said that at a workshop organised to educate the Made-in-Ghana ambassadors on their roles, explained that these administrative punishment would serve as a deterrent to other state officials to comply strictly with the directive.

The ministry had, pushed for the enactment of a law that would make it mandatory for public institutions to procure made-in-Ghana goods and services.

The move is to ensure that public institutions do not procure foreign goods when there are made-in-Ghana goods and services over which the country has a competitive advantage in production.

Setbacks

Mr Spio-Garbrah pointed out that the Made-in-Ghana (MiG) campaign which was launched by the outgoing government suffered from lack of funds.

He said although the ministry did a tremendous job, it could have done better if the government had provided funds for the campaign.

“There was no budget for this campaign. Whatever we did was from our own way of sourcing,” he indicated.

He was, therefore, optimistic that should the in-coming administration provide funds to support the initiative, the objectives of the campaign would be realised.

“I hope the new government will build on the achievements of this administration with regard to the Made-in-Ghana campaign,” he stated.

Role of MiG ambassadors

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Mark Badu-Aboagye, in a speech that was read on his behalf, urged the MiG ambassadors to use their influence and power in society to help change the perception of Ghanaians about MiG products and services.

He also admonished them to help promote quality goods and services made in Ghana by patronising them.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to address the public, you must promote local goods,” he stated.

The CEO also encouraged the ambassadors who were in decision-making positions in their respective jobs to always ensure the purchase and procurement of local products and services over imported ones.