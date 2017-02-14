Public utilities workers welcome review of MCC

The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has lauded the government’s resolve to review the compact with Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under which US$500 million is to be released to support Ghana’s energy sector.

It has urged the government to vigorously pursue and seek modifications of the compact and adopt better alternatives to transform the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“The PUWU has consistently opposed the concession of the ECG for 25 years because it considers the Compact II, with its condition precedent of privitisation of ECG as a Trojan horse that the new government should be wary about,” the Deputy General Secretary of the union, Mr Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi said.

The government signed the second MCC Compact named: “Ghana Power Compact” as part of measures to improve the power sector.

The Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, stated government’s intention to review the compact when he was vetted last month by Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Mr Nyantakyi said the decision by the previous government to give ECG out on concession was borne out of a condition in the Compact II that compels the government to introduce private sector participation in the company.

He maintained that the major obstacle to ECG’s profitability is lack of efficient management and political interference which needed to be addressed by the government for the company will operate efficiently and profitably.